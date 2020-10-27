Earnings results for Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE)

Paramount Group, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/28/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.23. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.25.

Paramount Group last issued its quarterly earnings results on July 29th, 2020. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $171.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.54 million. Its revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Paramount Group has generated $0.98 earnings per share over the last year. Paramount Group has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 28th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Paramount Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $10.75, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 81.59%. The high price target for PGRE is $17.00 and the low price target for PGRE is $7.25. There are currently 1 sell rating, 3 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Paramount Group has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE)

Paramount Group is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 6.48%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Paramount Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Paramount Group is 40.82%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Paramount Group will have a dividend payout ratio of 46.51% next year. This indicates that Paramount Group will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE)

In the past three months, Paramount Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 8.50% of the stock of Paramount Group is held by insiders. 57.10% of the stock of Paramount Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE



Earnings for Paramount Group are expected to decrease by -10.42% in the coming year, from $0.96 to $0.86 per share. The P/E ratio of Paramount Group is -28.19, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Paramount Group has a P/B Ratio of 0.29. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

