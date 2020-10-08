Earnings results for Park Electrochemical (NYSE:PKE)

Park Aerospace Corp. is expected* to report earnings on 10/08/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Aug 2020. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.1.

Park Electrochemical last announced its earnings data on July 9th, 2020. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm earned $12.21 million during the quarter. Park Electrochemical has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.2. Park Electrochemical has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 8th, 2020.

Dividend Strength: Park Electrochemical (NYSE:PKE)

Park Electrochemical pays a meaningful dividend of 3.55%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Park Electrochemical has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years.

Insiders buying/selling: Park Electrochemical (NYSE:PKE)

In the past three months, Park Electrochemical insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 6.70% of the stock of Park Electrochemical is held by insiders. 82.96% of the stock of Park Electrochemical is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Park Electrochemical (NYSE:PKE



The P/E ratio of Park Electrochemical is 25.23, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.45. The P/E ratio of Park Electrochemical is 25.23, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Aerospace sector average P/E ratio of about 30.08. Park Electrochemical has a P/B Ratio of 1.61. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

