Earnings results for Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK)

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/05/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.52. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.68.

Park Hotels & Resorts last announced its earnings results on August 5th, 2020. The financial services provider reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.67 million. Park Hotels & Resorts has generated $2.88 earnings per share over the last year. Park Hotels & Resorts has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, November 5th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK)

14 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Park Hotels & Resorts in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $10.73, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 2.38%. The high price target for PK is $13.00 and the low price target for PK is $7.00. There are currently 3 sell ratings, 7 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Park Hotels & Resorts has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.07, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 7 hold ratings, and 3 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $10.73, Park Hotels & Resorts has a forecasted upside of 2.4% from its current price of $10.48. Park Hotels & Resorts has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK)

Park Hotels & Resorts does not currently pay a dividend. Park Hotels & Resorts does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK)

In the past three months, Park Hotels & Resorts insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.60% of the stock of Park Hotels & Resorts is held by insiders. 79.27% of the stock of Park Hotels & Resorts is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK



Earnings for Park Hotels & Resorts are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.60) to ($0.41) per share. The P/E ratio of Park Hotels & Resorts is -3.03, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Park Hotels & Resorts is -3.03, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Park Hotels & Resorts has a P/B Ratio of 0.39. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here