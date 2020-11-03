Earnings results for Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH)

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. is expected* to report earnings on 11/03/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.03. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.01.

Park-Ohio last posted its earnings results on August 4th, 2020. The industrial products company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $228.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.43 million. Park-Ohio has generated $3.74 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.0. Park-Ohio has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, November 3rd, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Park-Ohio in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $20.33, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 2.29%. The high price target for PKOH is $29.00 and the low price target for PKOH is $10.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Park-Ohio has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $20.33, Park-Ohio has a forecasted downside of 2.3% from its current price of $20.81. Park-Ohio has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH)

Park-Ohio does not currently pay a dividend. Park-Ohio does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH)

In the past three months, Park-Ohio insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 32.00% of the stock of Park-Ohio is held by insiders. 52.52% of the stock of Park-Ohio is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH)



Earnings for Park-Ohio are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.66) to $2.47 per share. The P/E ratio of Park-Ohio is 65.03, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.88. The P/E ratio of Park-Ohio is 65.03, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 30.38. Park-Ohio has a P/B Ratio of 0.74. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

