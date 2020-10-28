Earnings results for Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE)

Parsley Energy, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/28/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 13 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.16. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.29.

Parsley Energy last issued its earnings data on August 5th, 2020. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.17. The business earned $220.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.18 million. Parsley Energy has generated $1.12 earnings per share over the last year. Parsley Energy has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 28th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE)

24 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Parsley Energy in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $14.45, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 39.25%. The high price target for PE is $22.00 and the low price target for PE is $9.00. There are currently 5 hold ratings, 18 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Parsley Energy has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.83, and is based on 18 buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $14.45, Parsley Energy has a forecasted upside of 39.3% from its current price of $10.38. Parsley Energy has been the subject of 11 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE)

Parsley Energy pays a meaningful dividend of 1.94%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Parsley Energy has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Parsley Energy is 17.86%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Parsley Energy will have a dividend payout ratio of 20.83% next year. This indicates that Parsley Energy will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE)

In the past three months, Parsley Energy insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $7,408,200.00 in company stock. Only 19.42% of the stock of Parsley Energy is held by insiders. 72.58% of the stock of Parsley Energy is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE



Earnings for Parsley Energy are expected to grow by 43.28% in the coming year, from $0.67 to $0.96 per share. The P/E ratio of Parsley Energy is -1.05, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Parsley Energy is -1.05, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Parsley Energy has a PEG Ratio of 0.45. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. Parsley Energy has a P/B Ratio of 0.50. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here