Earnings results for Parsons (NYSE:PSN)

Parsons Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 11/04/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.54. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.55.

Parsons last posted its earnings results on August 5th, 2020. The reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $979 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $987.92 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Parsons has generated $1.46 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.4. Parsons has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, November 4th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Parsons (NYSE:PSN)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Parsons in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $41.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 22.06%. The high price target for PSN is $44.00 and the low price target for PSN is $39.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Parsons has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.57, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $41.00, Parsons has a forecasted upside of 22.1% from its current price of $33.59. Parsons has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Parsons (NYSE:PSN)

Parsons does not currently pay a dividend. Parsons does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Parsons (NYSE:PSN)

In the past three months, Parsons insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $265,350.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 0.15% of the stock of Parsons is held by insiders. 99.76% of the stock of Parsons is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Parsons (NYSE:PSN



Earnings for Parsons are expected to grow by 13.90% in the coming year, from $1.87 to $2.13 per share. The P/E ratio of Parsons is 31.39, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.22. The P/E ratio of Parsons is 31.39, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Business Services sector average P/E ratio of about 38.18. Parsons has a P/B Ratio of 2.01. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

