Partner Communications Company Ltd. is expected* to report earnings on 11/25/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.01.

Partner Communications last issued its quarterly earnings data on August 18th, 2020. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $223 million for the quarter. Partner Communications has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.4. Partner Communications has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, November 25th, 2020. Partner Communications will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, November 25th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Partner Communications does not currently pay a dividend. Partner Communications does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Partner Communications insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.57% of the stock of Partner Communications is held by insiders. Only 2.33% of the stock of Partner Communications is held by institutions.

The P/E ratio of Partner Communications is 100.42, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 21.63. The P/E ratio of Partner Communications is 100.42, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 75.22. Partner Communications has a P/B Ratio of 1.99. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

