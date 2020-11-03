Earnings results for Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS)

Partners Bancorp is estimated to report earnings on 11/03/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date.

Partners Bancorp last issued its earnings data on July 28th, 2020. The reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.04 million for the quarter. Partners Bancorp has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Partners Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 3rd, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS)

There is no enough data Analyst Ratings

There is not enough analysis data for Partners Bancorp.

Dividend Strength: Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS)

Partners Bancorp pays a meaningful dividend of 1.99%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Partners Bancorp does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS)

In the past three months, Partners Bancorp insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 13.54% of the stock of Partners Bancorp is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS



Partners Bancorp has a P/B Ratio of 0.70. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

