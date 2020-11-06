Earnings results for Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC)

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 11/06/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.22.

Pathfinder Bancorp last announced its quarterly earnings data on August 3rd, 2020. The savings and loans company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.77 million for the quarter. Pathfinder Bancorp has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.6. Pathfinder Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, November 6th, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Dividend Strength: Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC)

Pathfinder Bancorp pays a meaningful dividend of 2.22%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Pathfinder Bancorp has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years.

Insiders buying/selling: Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC)

In the past three months, Pathfinder Bancorp insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $17,313.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 22.97% of the stock of Pathfinder Bancorp is held by insiders. Only 11.23% of the stock of Pathfinder Bancorp is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC



The P/E ratio of Pathfinder Bancorp is 9.65, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.72. The P/E ratio of Pathfinder Bancorp is 9.65, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.56. Pathfinder Bancorp has a P/B Ratio of 0.57. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

