Earnings results for Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK)

Patrick Industries, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/29/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.3. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.92.

Patrick Industries last released its quarterly earnings results on July 30th, 2020. The construction company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. The business earned $424 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.46 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. Patrick Industries has generated $3.85 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.9. Patrick Industries has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 29th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Patrick Industries in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $73.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 29.22%. The high price target for PATK is $88.00 and the low price target for PATK is $59.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Patrick Industries has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.75, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $73.50, Patrick Industries has a forecasted upside of 29.2% from its current price of $56.88. Patrick Industries has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK)

Patrick Industries pays a meaningful dividend of 1.80%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Patrick Industries has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Patrick Industries is 25.97%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Patrick Industries will have a dividend payout ratio of 19.72% next year. This indicates that Patrick Industries will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK)

In the past three months, Patrick Industries insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $882,180.00 in company stock. Only 7.60% of the stock of Patrick Industries is held by insiders. 90.02% of the stock of Patrick Industries is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK



Earnings for Patrick Industries are expected to grow by 44.44% in the coming year, from $3.51 to $5.07 per share. The P/E ratio of Patrick Industries is 20.91, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.65. The P/E ratio of Patrick Industries is 20.91, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Construction sector average P/E ratio of about 29.86. Patrick Industries has a PEG Ratio of 1.87. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Patrick Industries has a P/B Ratio of 2.72. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

