Patriot National Bancorp Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 11/18/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.01.

Patriot National Bancorp last announced its earnings results on August 13th, 2020. The bank reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter. The company earned $6.08 million during the quarter. Patriot National Bancorp has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Patriot National Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 18th, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Patriot National Bancorp does not currently pay a dividend. Patriot National Bancorp does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Patriot National Bancorp insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $15,650.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. 65.73% of the stock of Patriot National Bancorp is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 7.22% of the stock of Patriot National Bancorp is held by institutions.

Patriot National Bancorp has a P/B Ratio of 0.42. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

