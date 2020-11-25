Earnings results for Patriot Transportation (NASDAQ:PATI)

Patriot Transportation Holding, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 11/25/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date.

Analyst Opinion on Patriot Transportation (NASDAQ:PATI)

Dividend Strength: Patriot Transportation (NASDAQ:PATI)

Patriot Transportation does not currently pay a dividend. Patriot Transportation does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Patriot Transportation (NASDAQ:PATI)

In the past three months, Patriot Transportation insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 12.61% of the stock of Patriot Transportation is held by insiders. 48.68% of the stock of Patriot Transportation is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Patriot Transportation (NASDAQ:PATI



Patriot Transportation has a P/B Ratio of 0.60. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

