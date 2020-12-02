Earnings results for Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Patterson Companies, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 12/02/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Oct 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.38. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.39.

Patterson Companies last announced its earnings data on September 3rd, 2020. The reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.09. The company earned $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Patterson Companies has generated $1.55 earnings per share over the last year. Patterson Companies has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, December 2nd, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Patterson Companies in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $24.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 13.36%. The high price target for PDCO is $31.00 and the low price target for PDCO is $21.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 8 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Patterson Companies has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.09, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 8 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $24.00, Patterson Companies has a forecasted downside of 13.4% from its current price of $27.70. Patterson Companies has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Patterson Companies pays a meaningful dividend of 3.75%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Patterson Companies has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Patterson Companies is 67.10%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Patterson Companies will have a dividend payout ratio of 59.77% next year. This indicates that Patterson Companies will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO)

In the past three months, Patterson Companies insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $78,024.00 in company stock. Only 1.30% of the stock of Patterson Companies is held by insiders. 89.51% of the stock of Patterson Companies is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO



Earnings for Patterson Companies are expected to grow by 10.13% in the coming year, from $1.58 to $1.74 per share. The P/E ratio of Patterson Companies is -4.40, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Patterson Companies is -4.40, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Patterson Companies has a PEG Ratio of 1.91. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Patterson Companies has a P/B Ratio of 3.17. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

