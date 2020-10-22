Earnings results for Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/22/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.61. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.27.

Patterson-UTI Energy last announced its quarterly earnings results on July 23rd, 2020. The oil and gas company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.02. The firm earned $250.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.35 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 63.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Patterson-UTI Energy has generated ($0.99) earnings per share over the last year. Patterson-UTI Energy has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 22nd, 2020.

21 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Patterson-UTI Energy in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $4.74, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 81.63%. The high price target for PTEN is $11.00 and the low price target for PTEN is $2.00. There are currently 9 sell ratings, 11 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Patterson-UTI Energy pays a meaningful dividend of 2.99%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Patterson-UTI Energy has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years.

In the past three months, Patterson-UTI Energy insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 4.60% of the stock of Patterson-UTI Energy is held by insiders.

Earnings for Patterson-UTI Energy are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($2.18) to ($2.32) per share. The P/E ratio of Patterson-UTI Energy is -0.54, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Patterson-UTI Energy is -0.54, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Patterson-UTI Energy has a P/B Ratio of 0.18. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

