Earnings results for Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC)

Paycom Software, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/04/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.34. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.67.

Paycom Software last posted its earnings results on August 4th, 2020. The software maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.62. The company had revenue of $181.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.60 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Paycom Software has generated $2.86 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.2. Paycom Software has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, November 4th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC)

16 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Paycom Software in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $319.13, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 13.55%. The high price target for PAYC is $450.00 and the low price target for PAYC is $210.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 5 hold ratings and 10 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Paycom Software has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.56, and is based on 10 buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $319.13, Paycom Software has a forecasted downside of 13.5% from its current price of $369.14. Paycom Software has been the subject of 11 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC)

Paycom Software does not currently pay a dividend. Paycom Software does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC)

In the past three months, Paycom Software insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $140,864,550.00 in company stock. Only 16.10% of the stock of Paycom Software is held by insiders. 73.87% of the stock of Paycom Software is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC



Earnings for Paycom Software are expected to grow by 39.06% in the coming year, from $2.33 to $3.24 per share. The P/E ratio of Paycom Software is 122.23, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.22. The P/E ratio of Paycom Software is 122.23, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 61.84. Paycom Software has a PEG Ratio of 6.59. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Paycom Software has a P/B Ratio of 40.92. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here