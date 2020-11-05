Earnings results for Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Paylocity Holding Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 11/05/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 9 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.04. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.17.

Paylocity last posted its quarterly earnings data on August 6th, 2020. The software maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $130.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.55 million. Its revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Paylocity has generated $1.24 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.2. Paylocity has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, November 5th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY)

16 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Paylocity in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $151.67, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 24.94%. The high price target for PCTY is $195.00 and the low price target for PCTY is $110.00. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 11 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Paylocity has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.69, and is based on 11 buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $151.67, Paylocity has a forecasted downside of 24.9% from its current price of $202.05. Paylocity has been the subject of 8 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Paylocity does not currently pay a dividend. Paylocity does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY)

In the past three months, Paylocity insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $25,683,595.00 in company stock. 37.80% of the stock of Paylocity is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 70.02% of the stock of Paylocity is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY



Earnings for Paylocity are expected to grow by 56.52% in the coming year, from $0.69 to $1.08 per share. The P/E ratio of Paylocity is 174.18, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.26. The P/E ratio of Paylocity is 174.18, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 62.73. Paylocity has a PEG Ratio of 13.98. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Paylocity has a P/B Ratio of 27.60. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

