Earnings results for PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS)

Paysign, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 11/03/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.05.

PaySign last announced its quarterly earnings data on August 13th, 2020. The reported $0.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The company earned $6.44 million during the quarter. PaySign has generated $0.14 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.9. PaySign has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 3rd, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for PaySign in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $11.44, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 131.53%. The high price target for PAYS is $16.00 and the low price target for PAYS is $8.75. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

PaySign has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.60, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $11.44, PaySign has a forecasted upside of 131.5% from its current price of $4.94. PaySign has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS)

PaySign does not currently pay a dividend. PaySign does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS)

In the past three months, PaySign insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 38.60% of the stock of PaySign is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 28.05% of the stock of PaySign is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS



Earnings for PaySign are expected to grow by 123.08% in the coming year, from $0.13 to $0.29 per share. The P/E ratio of PaySign is 44.91, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.88. The P/E ratio of PaySign is 44.91, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Business Services sector average P/E ratio of about 37.28. PaySign has a P/B Ratio of 12.35. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here