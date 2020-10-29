Earnings results for PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF)

PBF Energy Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/29/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-2.57. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.66.

PBF Energy last posted its earnings results on July 31st, 2020. The oil and gas company reported ($3.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.00) by $1.19. The firm earned $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Its quarterly revenue was down 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. PBF Energy has generated $0.90 earnings per share over the last year. PBF Energy has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 29th, 2020.

16 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for PBF Energy in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $11.22, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 162.73%. The high price target for PBF is $40.00 and the low price target for PBF is $4.00. There are currently 9 sell ratings, 6 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

PBF Energy does not currently pay a dividend. PBF Energy does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, PBF Energy insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $3,150,890.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 4.30% of the stock of PBF Energy is held by insiders. 79.39% of the stock of PBF Energy is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for PBF Energy are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($9.06) to ($2.61) per share. The P/E ratio of PBF Energy is -0.91, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of PBF Energy is -0.91, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. PBF Energy has a P/B Ratio of 0.14. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

