Earnings results for PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX)

PBF Logistics LP is expected* to report earnings on 10/29/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.54. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.5.

PBF Logistics last issued its quarterly earnings data on July 31st, 2020. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15. The business earned $89.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.40 million. PBF Logistics has generated $1.99 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.7. PBF Logistics has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 29th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for PBF Logistics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $13.13, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 67.62%. The high price target for PBFX is $15.00 and the low price target for PBFX is $11.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

PBF Logistics has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.40, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $13.13, PBF Logistics has a forecasted upside of 67.6% from its current price of $7.83. PBF Logistics has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX)

PBF Logistics is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 15.08%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. PBF Logistics does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of PBF Logistics is 60.30%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, PBF Logistics will have a dividend payout ratio of 53.10% next year. This indicates that PBF Logistics will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX)

In the past three months, PBF Logistics insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $97,514.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 0.90% of the stock of PBF Logistics is held by insiders. Only 26.62% of the stock of PBF Logistics is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX



Earnings for PBF Logistics are expected to grow by 0.44% in the coming year, from $2.25 to $2.26 per share. The P/E ratio of PBF Logistics is 3.66, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.65. The P/E ratio of PBF Logistics is 3.66, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Oils/Energy sector average P/E ratio of about 17.41. PBF Logistics has a P/B Ratio of 4.63. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here