Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/02/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.02. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.05.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals last issued its quarterly earnings data on August 10th, 2020. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $41.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.46 million. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has generated $1.38 earnings per share over the last year. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, November 2nd, 2020.

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $52.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 12.85%. The high price target for EGRX is $59.00 and the low price target for EGRX is $46.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Eagle Pharmaceuticals has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 1 buy rating, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $52.50, Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a forecasted upside of 12.9% from its current price of $46.52. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals does not currently pay a dividend. Eagle Pharmaceuticals does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Eagle Pharmaceuticals insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 21.10% of the stock of Eagle Pharmaceuticals is held by insiders. 95.38% of the stock of Eagle Pharmaceuticals is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.73) to ($1.07) per share. The P/E ratio of Eagle Pharmaceuticals is -140.97, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Eagle Pharmaceuticals is -140.97, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a P/B Ratio of 3.55. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

