Earnings results for PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB)

PCSB Financial Corporation is estimated to report earnings on 10/28/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.11. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.18.

PCSB Financial last released its earnings data on August 6th, 2020. The reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $12.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 million. PCSB Financial has generated $0.56 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.6. PCSB Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 28th, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for PCSB Financial in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $14.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 8.53%. The high price target for PCSB is $14.50 and the low price target for PCSB is $14.50. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

PCSB Financial has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $14.50, PCSB Financial has a forecasted upside of 8.5% from its current price of $13.36. PCSB Financial has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB)

PCSB Financial has a dividend yield of 1.19%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. PCSB Financial has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of PCSB Financial is 28.57%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%.

Insiders buying/selling: PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB)

In the past three months, PCSB Financial insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 7.10% of the stock of PCSB Financial is held by insiders. 54.59% of the stock of PCSB Financial is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

The P/E ratio of PCSB Financial is 22.64, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.17. The P/E ratio of PCSB Financial is 22.64, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 17.77. PCSB Financial has a P/B Ratio of 0.82. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

