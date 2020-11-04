Earnings results for PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE)

PDC Energy, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/04/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.68. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.39.

PDC Energy last posted its earnings results on August 5th, 2020. The energy producer reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.37. The company earned $175.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.21 million. PDC Energy has generated $0.83 earnings per share over the last year. PDC Energy has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, November 4th, 2020.

17 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for PDC Energy in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $23.85, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 94.50%. The high price target for PDCE is $36.00 and the low price target for PDCE is $15.00. There are currently 1 hold rating, 15 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

PDC Energy has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 15 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $23.85, PDC Energy has a forecasted upside of 94.5% from its current price of $12.26. PDC Energy has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

PDC Energy does not currently pay a dividend. PDC Energy does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, PDC Energy insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.93% of the stock of PDC Energy is held by insiders.

Earnings for PDC Energy are expected to grow by 106.82% in the coming year, from $0.88 to $1.82 per share. The P/E ratio of PDC Energy is -1.69, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of PDC Energy is -1.69, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. PDC Energy has a PEG Ratio of 0.38. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. PDC Energy has a P/B Ratio of 0.32. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

