Earnings results for PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB)

Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, hasn’t provided us with the upcoming earnings report date.

PDL Community Bancorp last released its earnings results on November 6th, 2020. The reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.01. PDL Community Bancorp has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. PDL Community Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, February 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB)

There is no enough data Analyst Ratings

There is not enough analysis data for PDL Community Bancorp.

Dividend Strength: PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB)

PDL Community Bancorp does not currently pay a dividend. PDL Community Bancorp does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB)

In the past three months, PDL Community Bancorp insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.90% of the stock of PDL Community Bancorp is held by insiders. Only 20.90% of the stock of PDL Community Bancorp is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB



The P/E ratio of PDL Community Bancorp is -20.59, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of PDL Community Bancorp is -20.59, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. PDL Community Bancorp has a P/B Ratio of 1.12. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here