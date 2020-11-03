Earnings results for Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU)

Peabody Energy Corporation is estimated to report earnings on 11/03/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.86. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.57.

Peabody Energy last posted its earnings data on August 5th, 2020. The coal producer reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $626.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.76 million. Peabody Energy has generated $0.54 earnings per share over the last year. Peabody Energy has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 3rd, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Peabody Energy in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $3.67, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 179.90%. The high price target for BTU is $4.00 and the low price target for BTU is $3.00. There are currently 5 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Peabody Energy has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $3.67, Peabody Energy has a forecasted upside of 179.9% from its current price of $1.31. Peabody Energy has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU)

Peabody Energy does not currently pay a dividend. Peabody Energy does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU)

In the past three months, Peabody Energy insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.90% of the stock of Peabody Energy is held by insiders. 95.90% of the stock of Peabody Energy is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU



Earnings for Peabody Energy are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($3.70) to ($2.57) per share. The P/E ratio of Peabody Energy is -0.06, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Peabody Energy is -0.06, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Peabody Energy has a P/B Ratio of 0.05. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here