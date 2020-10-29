Earnings results for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is expected* to report earnings on 10/29/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.43. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.77.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust last issued its earnings data on July 30th, 2020. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $22.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.55 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has generated $2.63 earnings per share over the last year. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 29th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

12 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $16.79, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 36.74%. The high price target for PEB is $30.00 and the low price target for PEB is $9.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 7 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.08, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 7 hold ratings, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $16.79, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a forecasted upside of 36.7% from its current price of $12.28. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a dividend yield of 0.31%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is 1.52%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%.

Insiders buying/selling: Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

In the past three months, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $382,825.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 1.40% of the stock of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB



Earnings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.32) to ($0.16) per share. The P/E ratio of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is -22.33, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is -22.33, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a P/B Ratio of 0.44. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

