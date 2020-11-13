Earnings results for PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED)

Pedevco Corp. is estimated to report earnings on 11/13/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.07.

PEDEVCO last posted its quarterly earnings results on August 14th, 2020. The reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The business earned $0.66 million during the quarter. PEDEVCO has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

Analyst Opinion on PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED)

Dividend Strength: PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED)

PEDEVCO does not currently pay a dividend. PEDEVCO does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED)

In the past three months, PEDEVCO insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 76.30% of the stock of PEDEVCO is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 0.84% of the stock of PEDEVCO is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED



The P/E ratio of PEDEVCO is -7.89, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of PEDEVCO is -7.89, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. PEDEVCO has a P/B Ratio of 0.95. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here