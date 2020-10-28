Earnings results for Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Pegasystems Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/28/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.31. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.45.

Pegasystems last released its quarterly earnings data on July 28th, 2020. The technology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.06. The business earned $227.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.77 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Pegasystems has generated ($1.25) earnings per share over the last year. Pegasystems has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 28th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Pegasystems in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $136.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 9.76%. The high price target for PEGA is $154.00 and the low price target for PEGA is $116.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 10 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Pegasystems has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.91, and is based on 10 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $136.00, Pegasystems has a forecasted upside of 9.8% from its current price of $123.91. Pegasystems has been the subject of 7 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Pegasystems has a dividend yield of 0.09%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Pegasystems does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA)

In the past three months, Pegasystems insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $3,821,879.00 in company stock. 51.89% of the stock of Pegasystems is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 48.15% of the stock of Pegasystems is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA



Earnings for Pegasystems are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.86) to ($0.60) per share. The P/E ratio of Pegasystems is -130.43, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Pegasystems has a P/B Ratio of 18.25. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

