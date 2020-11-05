Earnings results for Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON)

Peloton Interactive, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/05/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 9 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.12. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-1.29.

Peloton last announced its earnings data on September 10th, 2020. The reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.17. The business earned $607.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.67 million. Its revenue was up 171.9% on a year-over-year basis. Peloton has generated ($0.32) earnings per share over the last year. Peloton has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, November 5th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON)

25 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Peloton in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $114.20, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 3.71%. The high price target for PTON is $160.00 and the low price target for PTON is $33.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 3 hold ratings and 21 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Peloton has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.80, and is based on 21 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $114.20, Peloton has a forecasted downside of 3.7% from its current price of $118.60. Peloton has been the subject of 23 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON)

Peloton does not currently pay a dividend. Peloton does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON)

In the past three months, Peloton insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $90,379,726.00 in company stock. 59.54% of the stock of Peloton is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON



Earnings for Peloton are expected to grow by 120.00% in the coming year, from $0.25 to $0.55 per share. The P/E ratio of Peloton is -83.52, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Peloton is -83.52, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Peloton has a P/B Ratio of 20.34. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here