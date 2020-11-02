Earnings results for Peloton (NYSE:MITT)

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 11/02/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.4.

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $1.75, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 32.95%. The high price target for MITT is $1.75 and the low price target for MITT is $1.75. There are currently 1 sell rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Sell.”

AG Mortgage Investment Trust does not currently pay a dividend. AG Mortgage Investment Trust does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, AG Mortgage Investment Trust insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.00% of the stock of AG Mortgage Investment Trust is held by insiders. 36.25% of the stock of AG Mortgage Investment Trust is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

The P/E ratio of AG Mortgage Investment Trust is -0.19, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of AG Mortgage Investment Trust is -0.19, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a P/B Ratio of 0.15. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

