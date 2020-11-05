Earnings results for Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA)

Pembina Pipeline Corp. is expected* to report earnings on 11/05/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.39. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.5.

Pembina Pipeline last announced its earnings results on August 6th, 2020. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.07. The company earned $914.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Pembina Pipeline has generated $2.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.5. Pembina Pipeline has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, November 5th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA)

12 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Pembina Pipeline in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $45.89, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 112.94%. The high price target for PBA is $58.00 and the low price target for PBA is $34.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Pembina Pipeline has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 8 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $45.89, Pembina Pipeline has a forecasted upside of 112.9% from its current price of $21.55. Pembina Pipeline has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA)

Pembina Pipeline is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 8.86%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Pembina Pipeline has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Pembina Pipeline is 94.50%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, Pembina Pipeline will have a dividend payout ratio of 108.00% in the coming year. This indicates that Pembina Pipeline may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA)

In the past three months, Pembina Pipeline insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 54.59% of the stock of Pembina Pipeline is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA



Earnings for Pembina Pipeline are expected to grow by 14.38% in the coming year, from $1.53 to $1.75 per share. The P/E ratio of Pembina Pipeline is 16.45, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.26. The P/E ratio of Pembina Pipeline is 16.45, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Oils/Energy sector average P/E ratio of about 17.73. Pembina Pipeline has a PEG Ratio of 2.83. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Pembina Pipeline has a P/B Ratio of 1.13. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here