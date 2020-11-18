Earnings results for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT)

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is expected* to report earnings on 11/18/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.26. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.29.

Analyst Opinion on PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $12.25, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 32.15%. The high price target for PFLT is $14.00 and the low price target for PFLT is $10.50. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT)

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 12.30%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital is 97.44%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, PennantPark Floating Rate Capital will have a dividend payout ratio of 108.57% in the coming year. This indicates that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT)

In the past three months, PennantPark Floating Rate Capital insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.00% of the stock of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital is held by insiders. Only 32.01% of the stock of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT



Earnings for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital are expected to decrease by -5.41% in the coming year, from $1.11 to $1.05 per share. The P/E ratio of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital is 42.14, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 20.66. The P/E ratio of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital is 42.14, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 19.74. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a P/B Ratio of 0.71. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

