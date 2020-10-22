Earnings results for Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD)

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 10/22/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.66.

Penns Woods Bancorp last announced its earnings data on July 22nd, 2020. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm earned $14.87 million during the quarter. Penns Woods Bancorp has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.4. Penns Woods Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, October 22nd, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD)

Dividend Strength: Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD)

Penns Woods Bancorp is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 6.17%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Penns Woods Bancorp has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years.

Insiders buying/selling: Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD)

In the past three months, Penns Woods Bancorp insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $199,998.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 3.76% of the stock of Penns Woods Bancorp is held by insiders. Only 26.22% of the stock of Penns Woods Bancorp is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD



The P/E ratio of Penns Woods Bancorp is 10.45, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.48. The P/E ratio of Penns Woods Bancorp is 10.45, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.17. Penns Woods Bancorp has a P/B Ratio of 0.95. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here