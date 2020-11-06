Earnings results for Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI)

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust is expected* to report earnings on 11/06/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.13. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.23.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust last announced its earnings data on August 10th, 2020. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.46. Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust has generated $1.05 earnings per share over the last year. Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, November 6th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $2.40, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 495.53%. The high price target for PEI is $5.50 and the low price target for PEI is $0.70. There are currently 3 sell ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Sell.”

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust has received a consensus rating of Sell. The company's average rating score is 1.00, and is based on no buy ratings, no hold ratings, and 3 sell ratings. Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI)

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust does not currently pay a dividend. Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI)

In the past three months, Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 3.30% of the stock of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust is held by insiders. 46.33% of the stock of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI



Earnings for Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust are expected to grow by 19.35% in the coming year, from $0.31 to $0.37 per share. The P/E ratio of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust is -0.57, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust has a P/B Ratio of 0.07. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

