Earnings results for PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI)

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/05/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $5.92. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.51.

PennyMac Financial Services last released its quarterly earnings data on August 6th, 2020. The real estate investment trust reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $1.35. The business earned $821.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.75 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 171.2% on a year-over-year basis. PennyMac Financial Services has generated $4.89 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.8. PennyMac Financial Services has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, November 5th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for PennyMac Financial Services in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $61.63, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 11.04%. The high price target for PFSI is $79.00 and the low price target for PFSI is $40.00. There are currently 8 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

PennyMac Financial Services has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 8 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $61.63, PennyMac Financial Services has a forecasted upside of 11.0% from its current price of $55.50. PennyMac Financial Services has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI)

PennyMac Financial Services has a dividend yield of 1.14%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. PennyMac Financial Services has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of PennyMac Financial Services is 12.27%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, PennyMac Financial Services will have a dividend payout ratio of 4.83% next year. This indicates that PennyMac Financial Services will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI)

In the past three months, PennyMac Financial Services insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $23,928,306.00 in company stock. Only 21.48% of the stock of PennyMac Financial Services is held by insiders. 53.11% of the stock of PennyMac Financial Services is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for PennyMac Financial Services are expected to decrease by -30.96% in the coming year, from $17.99 to $12.42 per share. The P/E ratio of PennyMac Financial Services is 4.82, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.26. The P/E ratio of PennyMac Financial Services is 4.82, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.45. PennyMac Financial Services has a P/B Ratio of 2.11. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

