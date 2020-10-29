Earnings results for PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI)

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 10/29/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $5.92. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.51.

PennyMac Financial Services last announced its quarterly earnings data on August 6th, 2020. The real estate investment trust reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $1.35. The firm had revenue of $821.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.75 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 171.2% compared to the same quarter last year. PennyMac Financial Services has generated $4.89 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.5. PennyMac Financial Services has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, October 29th, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for PennyMac Financial Services in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $61.63, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 19.54%. The high price target for PFSI is $79.00 and the low price target for PFSI is $40.00. There are currently 8 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

PennyMac Financial Services has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 8 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $61.63, PennyMac Financial Services has a forecasted upside of 19.5% from its current price of $51.55. PennyMac Financial Services has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI)

PennyMac Financial Services has a dividend yield of 1.12%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. PennyMac Financial Services does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of PennyMac Financial Services is 12.27%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, PennyMac Financial Services will have a dividend payout ratio of 4.83% next year. This indicates that PennyMac Financial Services will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI)

In the past three months, PennyMac Financial Services insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $25,326,012.00 in company stock. Only 21.48% of the stock of PennyMac Financial Services is held by insiders. 53.11% of the stock of PennyMac Financial Services is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI



Earnings for PennyMac Financial Services are expected to decrease by -30.96% in the coming year, from $17.99 to $12.42 per share. The P/E ratio of PennyMac Financial Services is 4.48, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.65. The P/E ratio of PennyMac Financial Services is 4.48, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 17.35. PennyMac Financial Services has a P/B Ratio of 1.96. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here