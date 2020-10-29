Earnings results for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is estimated to report earnings on 10/29/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.26. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.71.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust last released its quarterly earnings data on August 6th, 2020. The real estate investment trust reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $1.59. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has generated $2.42 earnings per share over the last year. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, October 29th, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $20.36, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 33.84%. The high price target for PMT is $24.00 and the low price target for PMT is $16.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.57, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $20.36, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a forecasted upside of 33.8% from its current price of $15.21. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 10.20%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is 66.12%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on EPS estimates, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will have a dividend payout ratio of 75.12% in the coming year. This indicates that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

In the past three months, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $66,242.00 in company stock. Only 1.63% of the stock of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is held by insiders. 75.40% of the stock of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT



Earnings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.48) to $2.13 per share. The P/E ratio of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is -69.14, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is -69.14, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a P/B Ratio of 0.71. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

