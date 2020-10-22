Earnings results for Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/22/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.5899999999999999. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.42.

Penske Automotive Group last posted its quarterly earnings results on July 29th, 2020. The reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. The business earned $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Its revenue was down 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. Penske Automotive Group has generated $5.28 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.6. Penske Automotive Group has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 22nd, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Penske Automotive Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $52.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 7.67%. The high price target for PAG is $70.00 and the low price target for PAG is $43.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Penske Automotive Group has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 6 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $52.00, Penske Automotive Group has a forecasted downside of 7.7% from its current price of $56.32. Penske Automotive Group has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG)

Penske Automotive Group does not currently pay a dividend. Penske Automotive Group has been increasing its dividend for 9 years. Based on earnings estimates, Penske Automotive Group will have a dividend payout ratio of 29.37% next year. This indicates that Penske Automotive Group will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG)

In the past three months, Penske Automotive Group insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $489,900.00 in company stock. 44.10% of the stock of Penske Automotive Group is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 38.13% of the stock of Penske Automotive Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG



Earnings for Penske Automotive Group are expected to grow by 32.41% in the coming year, from $4.32 to $5.72 per share. The P/E ratio of Penske Automotive Group is 14.55, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.48. The P/E ratio of Penske Automotive Group is 14.55, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Retail/Wholesale sector average P/E ratio of about 33.60. Penske Automotive Group has a PEG Ratio of 3.33. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Penske Automotive Group has a P/B Ratio of 1.62. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here