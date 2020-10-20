Earnings results for Pentair (NYSE:PNR)

Pentair plc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/20/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 11 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.52. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.58.

Pentair last posted its quarterly earnings data on July 23rd, 2020. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $713.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.16 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Pentair has generated $2.38 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.8. Pentair has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, October 20th, 2020.

15 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Pentair in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $47.53, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 3.51%. The high price target for PNR is $55.00 and the low price target for PNR is $36.00. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 10 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Pentair has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 10 buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $47.53, Pentair has a forecasted downside of 3.5% from its current price of $49.26. Pentair has been the subject of 9 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Pentair has a dividend yield of 1.52%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Pentair has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Pentair is 31.93%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Pentair will have a dividend payout ratio of 30.89% next year. This indicates that Pentair will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

In the past three months, Pentair insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $526,600.00 in company stock. Only 0.88% of the stock of Pentair is held by insiders. 79.77% of the stock of Pentair is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Pentair are expected to grow by 12.84% in the coming year, from $2.18 to $2.46 per share. The P/E ratio of Pentair is 24.75, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.66. The P/E ratio of Pentair is 24.75, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 30.75. Pentair has a PEG Ratio of 4.04. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Pentair has a P/B Ratio of 4.24. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

