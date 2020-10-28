Earnings results for Penumbra (NYSE:PEN)

Penumbra, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/28/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.13. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.25.

Penumbra last posted its earnings data on August 3rd, 2020. The reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $105.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.75 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Penumbra has generated $0.98 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 823.6. Penumbra has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 28th, 2020.

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Penumbra in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $232.83, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 2.51%. The high price target for PEN is $264.00 and the low price target for PEN is $192.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Penumbra has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.86, and is based on 6 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $232.83, Penumbra has a forecasted downside of 2.5% from its current price of $238.83. Penumbra has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Penumbra does not currently pay a dividend. Penumbra does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Penumbra insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $8,089,417.00 in company stock. Only 8.90% of the stock of Penumbra is held by insiders. 84.02% of the stock of Penumbra is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Penumbra are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.24) to $0.94 per share. The P/E ratio of Penumbra is 823.58, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.17. The P/E ratio of Penumbra is 823.58, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 28.90. Penumbra has a P/B Ratio of 17.17. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

