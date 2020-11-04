Earnings results for Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK)

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 11/04/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.61.

Analyst Opinion on Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK)

There is no enough data Analyst Ratings

There is not enough analysis data for Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina.

Dividend Strength: Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK)

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina pays a meaningful dividend of 3.28%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years.

Insiders buying/selling: Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK)

In the past three months, Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $16,766.00 in company stock. Only 11.26% of the stock of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina is held by insiders. Only 26.95% of the stock of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK



The P/E ratio of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina is 9.79, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.21. The P/E ratio of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina is 9.79, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.50. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a P/B Ratio of 0.84. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

