Earnings results for Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO)

Peoples Bancorp Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/20/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.47. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.76.

Peoples Bancorp last announced its earnings data on July 21st, 2020. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $49.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.21 million. Peoples Bancorp has generated $2.93 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.2. Peoples Bancorp has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, October 20th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Peoples Bancorp in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $30.17, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 40.31%. The high price target for PEBO is $40.00 and the low price target for PEBO is $21.50. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Peoples Bancorp has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.40, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $30.17, Peoples Bancorp has a forecasted upside of 40.3% from its current price of $21.50. Peoples Bancorp has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO)

Peoples Bancorp is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 6.28%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Peoples Bancorp has only been increasing its dividend for 4 years. The dividend payout ratio of Peoples Bancorp is 46.42%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on EPS estimates, Peoples Bancorp will have a dividend payout ratio of 75.14% in the coming year. This indicates that Peoples Bancorp may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO)

In the past three months, Peoples Bancorp insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.66% of the stock of Peoples Bancorp is held by insiders. 58.84% of the stock of Peoples Bancorp is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO



Earnings for Peoples Bancorp are expected to grow by 20.67% in the coming year, from $1.50 to $1.81 per share. The P/E ratio of Peoples Bancorp is 13.19, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.66. The P/E ratio of Peoples Bancorp is 13.19, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.28. Peoples Bancorp has a P/B Ratio of 0.75. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here