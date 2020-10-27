Earnings results for Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS)

Peoples Financial Services Corp. is estimated to report earnings on 10/27/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.97.

Peoples Financial Services last issued its quarterly earnings results on July 31st, 2020. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.93 million for the quarter. Peoples Financial Services has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.1. Peoples Financial Services has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, October 27th, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS)

Dividend Strength: Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS)

Peoples Financial Services pays a meaningful dividend of 3.89%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Peoples Financial Services has only been increasing its dividend for 3 years.

Insiders buying/selling: Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS)

In the past three months, Peoples Financial Services insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 7.70% of the stock of Peoples Financial Services is held by insiders. Only 27.39% of the stock of Peoples Financial Services is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS



The P/E ratio of Peoples Financial Services is 10.08, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.34. The P/E ratio of Peoples Financial Services is 10.08, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.21. Peoples Financial Services has a P/B Ratio of 0.91. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here