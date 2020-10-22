Earnings results for People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT)

People’s United Financial, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/22/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 9 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.28. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.34.

People’s United Financial last announced its quarterly earnings results on July 23rd, 2020. The bank reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm earned $495.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.87 million. People’s United Financial has generated $1.39 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.2. People’s United Financial has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 22nd, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for People’s United Financial in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $12.79, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 21.08%. The high price target for PBCT is $15.50 and the low price target for PBCT is $9.00. There are currently 9 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

People’s United Financial has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.10, and is based on 1 buy rating, 9 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $12.79, People’s United Financial has a forecasted upside of 21.1% from its current price of $10.56. People’s United Financial has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT)

People’s United Financial is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 6.84%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. People’s United Financial has been increasing its dividend for 12 years. The dividend payout ratio of People’s United Financial is 51.80%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, People’s United Financial will have a dividend payout ratio of 72.00% next year. This indicates that People’s United Financial will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT)

In the past three months, People’s United Financial insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.20% of the stock of People’s United Financial is held by insiders. 73.64% of the stock of People’s United Financial is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT



Earnings for People’s United Financial are expected to decrease by -12.28% in the coming year, from $1.14 to $1.00 per share. The P/E ratio of People’s United Financial is 9.18, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.48. The P/E ratio of People’s United Financial is 9.18, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.17. People’s United Financial has a P/B Ratio of 0.55. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

