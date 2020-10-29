Earnings results for Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Perficient, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/29/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.5. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.45.

Perficient last issued its quarterly earnings data on July 30th, 2020. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $146.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.61 million. Perficient has generated $1.66 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.3. Perficient has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 29th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Perficient in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $43.80, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 13.00%. The high price target for PRFT is $50.00 and the low price target for PRFT is $30.00. There are currently 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Perficient has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 6 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $43.80, Perficient has a forecasted upside of 13.0% from its current price of $38.76. Perficient has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Perficient does not currently pay a dividend. Perficient does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT)

In the past three months, Perficient insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.50% of the stock of Perficient is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT



Earnings for Perficient are expected to grow by 13.74% in the coming year, from $1.82 to $2.07 per share. The P/E ratio of Perficient is 34.30, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.65. The P/E ratio of Perficient is 34.30, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 62.88. Perficient has a PEG Ratio of 2.02. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Perficient has a P/B Ratio of 3.32. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

