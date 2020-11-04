Earnings results for Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Performance Food Group Company is expected* to report earnings on 11/04/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.16. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.5.

Performance Food Group last issued its earnings data on August 12th, 2020. The food distribution company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.85. The company earned $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. Performance Food Group has generated $0.70 earnings per share over the last year. Performance Food Group has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, November 4th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Performance Food Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $43.89, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 17.54%. The high price target for PFGC is $62.00 and the low price target for PFGC is $36.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 8 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Performance Food Group has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.89, and is based on 8 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $43.89, Performance Food Group has a forecasted upside of 17.5% from its current price of $37.34. Performance Food Group has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Performance Food Group does not currently pay a dividend. Performance Food Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

In the past three months, Performance Food Group insiders have sold 3,308.78% more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $97,860.00 in company stock and sold $3,335,833.00 in company stock. Only 2.90% of the stock of Performance Food Group is held by insiders. 96.78% of the stock of Performance Food Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC



Earnings for Performance Food Group are expected to grow by 72.88% in the coming year, from $1.18 to $2.04 per share. The P/E ratio of Performance Food Group is -46.10, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Performance Food Group is -46.10, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Performance Food Group has a P/B Ratio of 2.46. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

