Earnings results for Perion Network (NYSE:HGEN)

Humanigen, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 11/02/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.51. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.1.

Humanigen last announced its quarterly earnings data on August 14th, 2020. The reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter. Humanigen has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

Analyst Opinion on Perion Network (NYSE:HGEN)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Humanigen in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $25.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 133.64%. The high price target for HGEN is $25.00 and the low price target for HGEN is $25.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

There is not enough analysis data for Humanigen.

Dividend Strength: Perion Network (NYSE:HGEN)

Humanigen does not currently pay a dividend. Humanigen does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Perion Network (NYSE:HGEN)

In the past three months, Humanigen insiders have not sold or bought any company stock.

Earnings and Valuation of Perion Network (NYSE:HGEN



