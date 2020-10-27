Earnings results for Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI)

Perion Network Ltd is expected* to report earnings on 10/28/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.06. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.11.

Perion Network last posted its earnings data on August 5th, 2020. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $60.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.90 million. Perion Network has generated $0.49 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.5. Perion Network has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 28th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Perion Network in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $9.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 17.65%. The high price target for PERI is $10.00 and the low price target for PERI is $8.00. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Perion Network has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 3 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $9.00, Perion Network has a forecasted upside of 17.6% from its current price of $7.65. Perion Network has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI)

Perion Network does not currently pay a dividend. Perion Network does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI)

In the past three months, Perion Network insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 24.37% of the stock of Perion Network is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI



Earnings for Perion Network are expected to grow by 50.00% in the coming year, from $0.20 to $0.30 per share. The P/E ratio of Perion Network is 25.50, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.18. The P/E ratio of Perion Network is 25.50, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 64.52. Perion Network has a PEG Ratio of 6.30. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Perion Network has a P/B Ratio of 1.22. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here