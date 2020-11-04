Earnings results for Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO)

Perrigo Company is expected* to report earnings on 11/04/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.84. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.04.

Perrigo last announced its earnings results on August 5th, 2020. The reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.16. The business earned $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Its revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Perrigo has generated $4.03 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.1. Perrigo has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, November 4th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Perrigo in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $58.33, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 28.60%. The high price target for PRGO is $70.00 and the low price target for PRGO is $49.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Perrigo has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.57, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $58.33, Perrigo has a forecasted upside of 28.6% from its current price of $45.36. Perrigo has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO)

Perrigo pays a meaningful dividend of 1.97%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Perrigo has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Perrigo is 22.33%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Perrigo will have a dividend payout ratio of 21.03% next year. This indicates that Perrigo will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO)

In the past three months, Perrigo insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $149,912.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 0.30% of the stock of Perrigo is held by insiders. 83.52% of the stock of Perrigo is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO



Earnings for Perrigo are expected to grow by 5.68% in the coming year, from $4.05 to $4.28 per share. The P/E ratio of Perrigo is 26.07, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.22. The P/E ratio of Perrigo is 26.07, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 28.18. Perrigo has a P/B Ratio of 1.06. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

