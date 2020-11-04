Earnings results for Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK)

PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk is estimated to report earnings on 11/04/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.39.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk last announced its quarterly earnings results on August 10th, 2020. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.4. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 4th, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the last 12 months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

There is not enough analysis data for Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk.

Dividend Strength: Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK)

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk pays a meaningful dividend of 3.46%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK)

In the past three months, Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 3.79% of the stock of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK



The P/E ratio of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk is 13.40, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.22. The P/E ratio of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk is 13.40, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Utilities sector average P/E ratio of about 21.42. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk has a P/B Ratio of 2.08. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

