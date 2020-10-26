Earnings results for Petmed Express (NASDAQ:PETS)

PetMed Express, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/26/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.33.

Petmed Express last released its quarterly earnings results on July 20th, 2020. The reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $96.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.96 million. Its revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Petmed Express has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.7. Petmed Express has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, October 26th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Petmed Express (NASDAQ:PETS)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Petmed Express in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $41.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 33.72%. The high price target for PETS is $41.00 and the low price target for PETS is $41.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Petmed Express has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $41.00, Petmed Express has a forecasted upside of 33.7% from its current price of $30.66. Petmed Express has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Petmed Express (NASDAQ:PETS)

Petmed Express pays a meaningful dividend of 3.65%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Petmed Express has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years.

Insiders buying/selling: Petmed Express (NASDAQ:PETS)

In the past three months, Petmed Express insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 3.60% of the stock of Petmed Express is held by insiders. 92.75% of the stock of Petmed Express is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Petmed Express (NASDAQ:PETS



The P/E ratio of Petmed Express is 21.74, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.68. The P/E ratio of Petmed Express is 21.74, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Retail/Wholesale sector average P/E ratio of about 33.90. Petmed Express has a P/B Ratio of 4.75. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

